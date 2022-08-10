Clayton County superintendent to talk schools on Thursday YouTube Live

The event, set for 11 a.m. on the social media channel, will be the second for the south metro district for the 2022-2023 school year. Beasley held a YouTube Live July 25 to discuss the new academic year.

The district has not said what will be discussed during Thursday’s meeting, but Beasley in recent days has asked parents to be patient with challenges the school system is having with busing. Because the district does not have enough school bus drivers -- leaders say they are about 40 drivers short -- administrators have had to fill in as drivers and some drivers have doubled up on routes.