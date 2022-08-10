ajc logo
Clayton County superintendent to talk schools on Thursday YouTube Live

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley (center) to hold a YouTube Live on Thursday.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley will hold a YouTube Live on Thursday to discuss critical updates for the new academic year.

The event, set for 11 a.m. on the social media channel, will be the second for the south metro district for the 2022-2023 school year. Beasley held a YouTube Live July 25 to discuss the new academic year.

The district has not said what will be discussed during Thursday’s meeting, but Beasley in recent days has asked parents to be patient with challenges the school system is having with busing. Because the district does not have enough school bus drivers -- leaders say they are about 40 drivers short -- administrators have had to fill in as drivers and some drivers have doubled up on routes.

The school system also began last week distributing clear book bags to its 52,000-student body. Clayton school leaders mandated transparent backpacks this year after close to 100 weapons were brought to district campuses last year. Leaders said they were concerned because of the nation’s increased violence, including mass shootings at school, such as the May killing of 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

