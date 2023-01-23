Clayton County Sheriff’s Office reestablishes COBRA Squad

In a message to residents on the Clayton Sheriff’s Office Nixle social media account, social media manager Carl Johnson said that Clayton interim Sheriff Levon Allen was reestablishing COBRA to combat what Allen said was an “all-time high” murder rate in Clayton in 2021.

“After reviewing the violent crime stats, Sheriff Levon Allen, a former commander of the elite fugitive squad, acknowledged the immediate need for specialized crime fighting units,” the Nixle post said. “Sheriff Allen has now reinstated the elite COBRA Unit that gained legendary status for ‘striking’ down crime.”