Clayton County sets qualifying fee for election to replace Victor Hill

A special election to fill the remainder of Hill’s term has been set for March 21 and qualifying will be held between January 23 and January 27. To qualify, the Clayton Office of Elections and Registration set the fee for candidates at $4,317 and commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday agreeing to the cost.

A federal jury in October convicted Hill, Clayton’s longtime sheriff, on six of seven charges that he violated the civil rights of detainees at the Clayton County jail by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment.