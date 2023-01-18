BreakingNews
Atlanta police SWAT team responds to SW Atlanta apartment complex
Clayton County sets qualifying fee for election to replace Victor Hill

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Candidates planning to run to replace Victor Hill as Clayton County sheriff will pay a fee of about $4,300 to qualify, the county board of commissioners agreed Tuesday.

A special election to fill the remainder of Hill’s term has been set for March 21 and qualifying will be held between January 23 and January 27. To qualify, the Clayton Office of Elections and Registration set the fee for candidates at $4,317 and commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday agreeing to the cost.

A federal jury in October convicted Hill, Clayton’s longtime sheriff, on six of seven charges that he violated the civil rights of detainees at the Clayton County jail by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment.

Hill, who was reelected by voters to serve a four-year term in 2020, will be sentenced in U.S. District Court February 28.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

