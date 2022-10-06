Clayton County Schools working with Mercer University on teacher diversity

Mercer has received a three-year, $9.6 million U.S. Department of Education grant for the project, which has been dubbed -- Georgia Educators Networking to Revolutionize and Transform Education or “Generate.” Mercers says it is the largest federal grant in the history of the university’s College of Education.

“Education is the cornerstone on which to build hope and a future for the next generations,” Tift College of Education Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Strategic Engagement Loleta Sartin. “Writing this grant was a labor of love with the primary goal of expanding and strengthening our support of Georgia schools by preparing more qualified, innovative educators.