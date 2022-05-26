ajc logo
X

Clayton County Schools to offer meals to children during summer break

Clayton County Schools to help feed children during the summer break.

caption arrowCaption
Clayton County Schools to help feed children during the summer break.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Clayton County Schools says it will offer residents 18 years old and younger free meals during the summer break.

The school system is participating in the seamless summer option of the Summer Food Service Program. The federal program, also known as the Summer Feeding Program, aims to make sure young people get nutritious meals when school is out for the summer.

Clayton said in addition to residents 18 and younger, the program is available to individuals over 18 with a state-defined mental or physical disability.

The meals will be available at more than 30 Clayton County schools and recreation centers. For times, location and dates of availability, follow this link. Summer Meals - CCPS (clayton.k12.ga.us)

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta Housing selects developers for mixed-use plan at civic center
12h ago
Atlanta Housing Authority board elects new temporary chair
14h ago
2 Atlanta councilmembers test positive for COVID
15h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top