Clayton County Schools to offer meals to children during summer break

Clayton County Schools says it will offer residents 18 years old and younger free meals during the summer break.
The school system is participating in the seamless summer option of the Summer Food Service Program. The federal program, also known as the Summer Feeding Program, aims to make sure young people get nutritious meals when school is out for the summer.
Clayton said in addition to residents 18 and younger, the program is available to individuals over 18 with a state-defined mental or physical disability.
The meals will be available at more than 30 Clayton County schools and recreation centers. For times, location and dates of availability, follow this link. Summer Meals - CCPS (clayton.k12.ga.us)
