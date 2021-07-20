Clayton County Schools Superintendent Beasley hosting YouTube session

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley will host a YouTube session at 2 p.m. July 27.
The event is designed to share critical updates on the 2021-2022 school year with students and parents and to welcome parents and students to the new school year, the district said.
The discussion comes ahead of the district’s new academic year, which begins Aug. 2. Clayton is on few school systems in metro Atlanta that is mandating everyone wear a mask in school buildings.
The school system also prohibited on field trips such as bowling and skating rinks because of the potential for COVID-19 transmissions.
