Clayton County Schools sets new guidelines for staff COVID-19 testing

In a news release, Beasley said the school system will offer testing from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Jan. 3 at all school locations, transportation and maintenance sites. Workers at central office and auxiliary sites can go to schools to get their tests.

Unvaccinated staffers will be required to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing, Beasley said, beginning on Jan. 5 at all school locations, maintenance and transportation sites. Employees who quarantine because of an infection will be required to use sick leave during their time away from work.