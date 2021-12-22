Clayton County Schools sets new guidelines for staff COVID-19 testing

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley is encouraging staff to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to buildings Jan. 3.
In a news release, Beasley said the school system will offer testing from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Jan. 3 at all school locations, transportation and maintenance sites. Workers at central office and auxiliary sites can go to schools to get their tests.
Unvaccinated staffers will be required to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing, Beasley said, beginning on Jan. 5 at all school locations, maintenance and transportation sites. Employees who quarantine because of an infection will be required to use sick leave during their time away from work.
Clayton Schools is one of a few districts in metro Atlanta that has kept most of its requirements around COVID-19, including mandating masks at all schools. The school system pivoted to remote learning at two schools last week after staffers tested positive for coronavirus.
