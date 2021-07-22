ajc logo
Clayton County Schools schedules virtual classroom visits

Clayton County Schools to hold virtual open houses next week. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Local News
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County Schools have set time for parents and their children to visit classrooms the students will soon make their learning environment.

But it will be virtual instead of in person.

A virtual open house for elementary schools will be from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. July 29, followed by virtual open house for middle schoolers from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. High school students will have their virtual open house that day from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Interest parents and students should contact the school the child plans to attend for a schedule of grade level discussions or presentations by the school’s administrative team, the district said. Notifications will be shared by each school through their established communications platforms.

Clayton County children will return to class on Aug. 2 with all but about 2,000 or fewer of the 55,000-student district going to buildings for face-to-face instruction.

