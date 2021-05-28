ajc logo
Clayton County Schools offering summer meals

Clayton County Schools will offer food for children 18 and younger this summer in the "It's Summer Time" meals program. (PHOTO: LEON STAFFORD/AJC)
Credit: LEON STAFFORD/AJC

Local News | 23 minutes ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County Schools plans to offer summer meals to the community’s young beginning next Tuesday.

The district’s “It’s Summer Time!” program will provide food for children up to age 18 on weekdays from Tuesday through July 23 at 12 Clayton County schools. Those 18 years old with a state-defined mental or physical disability may also participate.

The meals will be provide from 8 a.m.-noon each weekday at these schools: Babb Middle School and Brown, Church Street, Fountain, Hawthorne and Haynie elementary schools.

The other schools are: Huie, Lee Street, Smith, Swint, Tara and West Clayton elementary schools.

