Clayton County Schools offering summer meals

The district’s “It’s Summer Time!” program will provide food for children up to age 18 on weekdays from Tuesday through July 23 at 12 Clayton County schools. Those 18 years old with a state-defined mental or physical disability may also participate.

The meals will be provide from 8 a.m.-noon each weekday at these schools: Babb Middle School and Brown, Church Street, Fountain, Hawthorne and Haynie elementary schools.