Clayton County Schools hosting summer STEM classes

Clayton County Schools plans to offer a summer education program for students to continue learning beyond the classroom.
“Summer TIME -- or Summer thrive, inspire, motivate and engage -- is a STEM program for student from kindergarten to 11th grade that focuses on critical thinking, communication, innovation and problem-solving, the district said.
The program will have offer three different subject areas: STEM camp from June 2-June 11; Summer Enrichment Academy for math and literacy from June 15-June 25 and July 5-July 12.
A third class, Advanced Learning for All, will run from July 19-July 23.
The deadline to apply for the program is Monday. For information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cS5OukGMQuU0wdFCgt88AjwM-cTkP8H_/view?usp=sharing