ajc logo
X

Clayton County Schools hosting summer STEM classes

Clayton County Schools offers STEM, math and literacy classes options for summer education.
Clayton County Schools offers STEM, math and literacy classes options for summer education.

Local News | 10 minutes ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County Schools plans to offer a summer education program for students to continue learning beyond the classroom.

“Summer TIME -- or Summer thrive, inspire, motivate and engage -- is a STEM program for student from kindergarten to 11th grade that focuses on critical thinking, communication, innovation and problem-solving, the district said.

The program will have offer three different subject areas: STEM camp from June 2-June 11; Summer Enrichment Academy for math and literacy from June 15-June 25 and July 5-July 12.

A third class, Advanced Learning for All, will run from July 19-July 23.

The deadline to apply for the program is Monday. For information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cS5OukGMQuU0wdFCgt88AjwM-cTkP8H_/view?usp=sharing

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top