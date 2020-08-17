Clayton County, Sandy Springs win $100K transit study grants

“We’ve had a problem with pedestrians getting hit, hurt and killed on Tara Boulevard, Flint River Road and some of our other busy thoroughfares,” said Turner, who credited Clayton Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford and the county’s transportation department with winning the grant.

“This grant will go a long way in helping us study those traffic flows,” Turner said. “We can also look at where sidewalks and other amenities could benefit the county when it comes to pedestrian safety.”

MARTA said it plans to work with Sandy Springs to enable technology on buses to alert an intersection that a bus is approaching. The technology, which will be used on Route 5 around Roswell Road, Johnson Ferry and Hammond Drive, allows a bus to request longer green lights or shorter red lights in heavy traffic, the transit agency said.

MARTA said it still determining its role in Clayton County’s plans.

“MARTA looks forward to partnering with Sandy Springs and Clayton County on these important studies that use innovative technology to improve transit service reliability and the walkability of our communities,” MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker said.