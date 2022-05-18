Clayton County, Riverdale receive ARC planning study funding

The ARC is awarding Clayton County $400,000 and Riverdale $200,000 in funding from its Livable Centers Initiative. LCIs help communities “become more vibrant, walkable places that offer increased mobility options, encourage healthy lifestyles, and provide improved access to jobs and services,” the ARC said.

“For over twenty years, the LCI program has helped communities throughout the metro area establish vibrant cores that improve the region’s air quality by reducing reliance on single-occupancy vehicles, Sam Shenbaga, managing director of the ARC’s community development group, said in a new release.