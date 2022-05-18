Clayton County, Riverdale receive ARC planning study funding

Clayton County and Riverdale will receive hundreds of thousands for planning from the Atlanta Regional Commission.
The ARC is awarding Clayton County $400,000 and Riverdale $200,000 in funding from its Livable Centers Initiative. LCIs help communities “become more vibrant, walkable places that offer increased mobility options, encourage healthy lifestyles, and provide improved access to jobs and services,” the ARC said.
“For over twenty years, the LCI program has helped communities throughout the metro area establish vibrant cores that improve the region’s air quality by reducing reliance on single-occupancy vehicles, Sam Shenbaga, managing director of the ARC’s community development group, said in a new release.
“We are excited to continue this important work in 2022 by helping the nine recipients this year realize their community-driven vision,” he said.
Clayton County received funding for its Tara Gateway Study, which the community is conducting to improve pedestrian safety, access to bus routes, and attract development on Tara Boulevard at Upper Riverdale Road and in the cities of Jonesboro and Lovejoy.
The Riverdale grant will be used to help the city in its efforts to bring Bus Rapid Transit to the community, including creating an economic development strategy, transportation recommendations and an implementation plan.
