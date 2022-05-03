Clayton County residents talk safety at community forum Tuesday

The event, organized by North Clayton Middle principal Shakira Rice, begins at 6 p.m. and will focus on “solutions for a safe community,” organizers said. Participants will include state and community leaders, including Clayton Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley. Radio personality Donald “Dee Cee’' Craddock of Mixx 106 will moderate the discussion.

The forum comes about a week after Beasley announced that the school system would prohibit middle school and high school students from using bookbags on campus because of a spike in students bringing weapons to school. The ban, which began Monday and will remain in place for the rest of the 2021-2022 academic year, also prohibits students from using lockers and requires them to go through metal detectors when entering a school building.