Leaked abortion opinion could herald seismic changes in Georgia
Clayton County residents talk safety at community forum Tuesday

Clayton County to hold safety discussion Tuesday, a week after the community's school system banned bookbags, lockers because of guns in schools.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Clayton County residents will talk about community safety Tuesday during a forum at North Clayton Middle School in College Park.

The event, organized by North Clayton Middle principal Shakira Rice, begins at 6 p.m. and will focus on “solutions for a safe community,” organizers said. Participants will include state and community leaders, including Clayton Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley. Radio personality Donald “Dee Cee’' Craddock of Mixx 106 will moderate the discussion.

The forum comes about a week after Beasley announced that the school system would prohibit middle school and high school students from using bookbags on campus because of a spike in students bringing weapons to school. The ban, which began Monday and will remain in place for the rest of the 2021-2022 academic year, also prohibits students from using lockers and requires them to go through metal detectors when entering a school building.

The school district said two other community discussions have been planned for later in the month. The first is set for 6 p.m. May 10 at Jonesboro High School and the second will take place at 6 p.m. May 17 at Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy.

