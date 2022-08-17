Clayton County reschedules football games over safety concerns

Friday’s football game between Lovejoy and Mundy’s Mill high schools will be rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday at Twelve Oaks Stadium on McDonough Road. The stadium is adjacent to Lovejoy High School.

The Saturday matchup between North Clayton and Riverdale high schools will be rescheduled to 12 p.m. and will be played at Southern Crescent Stadium on Garden Walk Boulevard. The stadium is near Charles Drew High School.