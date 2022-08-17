Clayton County reschedules football games over safety concerns

Clayton County school leaders are changing the dates and times of two football games this weekend because of safety concerns over the rivalries.
Friday’s football game between Lovejoy and Mundy’s Mill high schools will be rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday at Twelve Oaks Stadium on McDonough Road. The stadium is adjacent to Lovejoy High School.
The Saturday matchup between North Clayton and Riverdale high schools will be rescheduled to 12 p.m. and will be played at Southern Crescent Stadium on Garden Walk Boulevard. The stadium is near Charles Drew High School.
“In response to concerns related to the safety for all participants at several key rivalry football games, The Clayton County Public Schools’ Athletic Department has made some adjustments connected with the schedules of two games,” the district said.
Only clear bags will be allow in the venues and cannot exceed 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches, the district said. Bags and totes will be checked at the gate and attendees will be limited to one single bottled water.
Clayton County Schools police and school resource officers will provide security for the event. Visitors will be required to pass through metal detectors to gain admission.
About the Author