Clayton County offering several Juneteenth celebrations

On Saturday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., residents can visit the Flint River Community Center in Riverdale for an art exhibit and discussion on the newly annual holiday, which celebrates the freedom of Black people from slavery.

Around the same time that day, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Morrow and its convention and tourism association will hold a Juneteenth celebration at 5917 Reynolds Road. The event will include food, music, cultural dances and information of life skills.