Clayton County offering several Juneteenth celebrations

A Juneteenth gospel celebration is planned for Jonesboro on Sunday. FILE PHOTO.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Clayton County will offer residents several opportunities this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth.

On Saturday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., residents can visit the Flint River Community Center in Riverdale for an art exhibit and discussion on the newly annual holiday, which celebrates the freedom of Black people from slavery.

Around the same time that day, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Morrow and its convention and tourism association will hold a Juneteenth celebration at 5917 Reynolds Road. The event will include food, music, cultural dances and information of life skills.

On Sunday, the city of Jonesboro and the Clayton County Commission will host a “Gospel on the Green” celebration for Juneteenth at Jonesboro Lee Street Park, 155 Lee Street in Jonesboro. The event, which begins at 4 p.m. will feature singer Rayshawn Carson and gospel group Rohn and Reborn.

All events are free and open to the public.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

