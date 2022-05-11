Clayton County may shift to ‘mask optional’ in government buildings

Clayton County may soon drop its mask mandate in county-owned buildings in favor of a policy allowing optional face coverings.
The County Commission on Tuesday discussed making the switch at its May 17 meeting after reviewing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showing that the south metro Atlanta community is in the lower-risk category.
At least 50% of Clayton residents also have received one vaccination shot against COVID-19 from manufacturers Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, the data also show.
The commission approved a mask mandate in county-owned buildings in August 2020 as the coronavirus was raging throughout the nation. If a mask optional policy is approved, citizens showing symptoms of COVID-19 will still be required to wear a mask.
The change in policy will not affect courts or polling places, which have different standards.
