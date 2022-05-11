ajc logo
X

Clayton County may shift to ‘mask optional’ in government buildings

Clayton County may soon switch to mask optional policy in county-owned buildings. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

caption arrowCaption
Clayton County may soon switch to mask optional policy in county-owned buildings. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Clayton County may soon drop its mask mandate in county-owned buildings in favor of a policy allowing optional face coverings.

The County Commission on Tuesday discussed making the switch at its May 17 meeting after reviewing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showing that the south metro Atlanta community is in the lower-risk category.

At least 50% of Clayton residents also have received one vaccination shot against COVID-19 from manufacturers Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, the data also show.

The commission approved a mask mandate in county-owned buildings in August 2020 as the coronavirus was raging throughout the nation. If a mask optional policy is approved, citizens showing symptoms of COVID-19 will still be required to wear a mask.

The change in policy will not affect courts or polling places, which have different standards.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Mayor Dickens hopes to help curb Atlanta crime with Midnight Basketball
3h ago
Mysterious hepatitis found in ‘several’ Georgia children
18h ago
Rapper Killer Mike pushes back on proposed change to Atlanta’s nuisance law
21h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top