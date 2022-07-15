Clayton County may get help with grant applications

“That’s a great number but I focus on why we did not receive those four,” she said. “Were we not in compliance at the time of searching for those grants? Did we go out and seek grants that are not fit for us. We don’t know.”

She said with eCivis the county could better track grants and how well Clayton is doing in winning them.

Commissioner Felicia Franklin said grants are important, but expressed concern about buying yet another system that is supposed to make government work better.

She said it would be more constructive to determine the needs of all departments and seek software that is universal instead of specific to only one part.

“This county spent a lot of money on a system years ago and yet we have to buy another system,” Franklin said. “We were told years ago those various systems would allow us to be able to manage what was brought before us tonight.”

It is unclear when the commission will vote on a contract with eCivis.