Clayton County making headway on recount vote

Clayton elections workers had counted around 94,000 votes at the end of the day Monday, said county spokeswoman Valerie Fuller. Workers expected to resume counting Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., she said, and anticipate meeting the state’s deadline to finish the recount on Wednesday.

Several metro Atlanta counties finished their recounts over the weekend or on Monday, including those of Fulton, DeKalb and Fayette. Cobb and Henry, which have not completed the work, also are expected to resume counting on Tuesday.