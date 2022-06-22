Clayton County leaders shrink commission chairman’s powers

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is seeking comment from Turner on the commission’s actions.

Hours after the audit was approved Tuesday, a social media manager for suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill pondered on the lawman’s Twitter account if the investigation into the Vanderbilt spending could discover misuse of county funds by Turner.

“It will be interesting to see what else this investigation reveals about Chairman Turner’s use of taxpayers’ money,” Carl Johnson wrote on Hill’s Twitter page.

There has been bad blood between Hill and Turner as far back as 2008, when Hill was running for a second term as sheriff. One of Hill’s goals was to fold the Clayton County Police Department, of which Turner served as chief at the time, into the sheriff’s office with Hill as the leader.

Hill, who was ultimately defeated in that election by former Sheriff Kem Kimbrough, referred to himself as “your future employer” in e-mails to Turner, according to media reports.

Hill, who won election as sheriff for a fourth term in 2020, was indicted in April 2021 on federal charges he violated the civil rights of seven detainees in the Clayton jail by putting them into restraint chairs as punishment. Hill has denied the allegations. His trial is set to begin in October.