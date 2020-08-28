Clayton County law enforcement donate tech to schools

Leaders in Clayton County law enforcement are hoping that a donation of 60,000 headphones and earbuds to the south metro community’s school system will help them connect with young people.
The Clayton Police Department, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office donated the items to be used with the district’s laptops as part of an anti-guns and anti-gang initiative called L.I.S.T.E.N.I.NG. The acronym stands for “Learn In School To Expect New Instructions Not Guns/Gangs.”
The law enforcement leaders said the goal of the initiative is to encourage students to focus on education and prevent them from becoming victims of gun crimes or getting involved in gangs.
“I am very excited to continue my relationship with Clayton County Public Schools through the establishment of the L.I.S.T.E.N.I.N.G. Project,” Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley said in a press release. ”I have always believed that connecting with our youth is a key factor in keeping them in school and out of trouble.”
Elementary students will get the headphones while middle and high schoolers will get earbuds, the district said. The accessories will be distributed over the next few weeks.
“The donations of the headphones and earbuds, paired with our Chromebooks, will have an amazing impact on our ability to effectively instruct our students in this non-traditional teaching environment,” Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said. “I speak for our board of education, our students and their families and our instructional team in expressing heartfelt appreciation to District Attorney Mosley, Sheriff (Victor) Hill and Chief (Kevin) Roberts for the generous gift.”