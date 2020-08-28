Clayton County law enforcement donate tech to schools

The Clayton Police Department, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office donated the items to be used with the district’s laptops as part of an anti-guns and anti-gang initiative called L.I.S.T.E.N.I.NG. The acronym stands for “Learn In School To Expect New Instructions Not Guns/Gangs.”

The law enforcement leaders said the goal of the initiative is to encourage students to focus on education and prevent them from becoming victims of gun crimes or getting involved in gangs.