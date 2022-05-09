ajc logo
Clayton County hits almost 3,900 ballots cast in early voting

Close to 3,900 Clayton County residents have voted early in May 24 primary

Close to 3,900 Clayton County residents have voted early in May 24 primary

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Almost 3,900 Clayton County residents have cast early ballots for the upcoming May 24 general election primary.

Contested races for the south metro Atlanta community include posts for Clayton County Commission and Clayton Board of Education. All are between Democrats in the heavily Democratic county.

Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Alieka Anderson will try to hold onto her District 1 seat against Alaina Reeves, a fellow Democrat who recently received the endorsement of Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner. The race is a repeat of a battle between the two candidates waged last year to replace the seat’s previous holder, Sonna Singleton Gregory, who died after a battle with cancer in May 2021. Anderson won that contest.

In Commission District 4, incumbent County Commissioner DeMont Davis is hoping to hold onto his seat against challengers Meia Ballinger and Janice Scott, both Democrats.

Incumbent District 1 Board of Education member Jasmine Bowles will face Monica Hooker for her seat on the school board. Both are Democrats.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

