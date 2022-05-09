Clayton County hits almost 3,900 ballots cast in early voting

Contested races for the south metro Atlanta community include posts for Clayton County Commission and Clayton Board of Education. All are between Democrats in the heavily Democratic county.

Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Alieka Anderson will try to hold onto her District 1 seat against Alaina Reeves, a fellow Democrat who recently received the endorsement of Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner. The race is a repeat of a battle between the two candidates waged last year to replace the seat’s previous holder, Sonna Singleton Gregory, who died after a battle with cancer in May 2021. Anderson won that contest.