Clayton County high schoolers to get out early after exams next week

The south metro community’s high school students will be dismissed at 12:20 p.m. Dec. 16 and Dec. 17. The early dismissal is part of the district’s exam process for the older students and does not impact elementary and middle school pupils, who will be on their regular class schedule.

“The decision to implement this early dismissal schedule is aligned with the exam schedule at the high school level,” Clayton Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said. “The adjusted time is not expected to have a negative effect on dismissal at the elementary or middle school levels.”