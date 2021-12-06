ajc logo
Clayton County high schoolers to get out early after exams next week

Clayton County high schoolers to get out of classes early next week after exams.
Clayton County high schoolers to get out of classes early next week after exams.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County high schoolers wishing to get a head start on the holidays will have their dream come true after exams next week.

The south metro community’s high school students will be dismissed at 12:20 p.m. Dec. 16 and Dec. 17. The early dismissal is part of the district’s exam process for the older students and does not impact elementary and middle school pupils, who will be on their regular class schedule.

“The decision to implement this early dismissal schedule is aligned with the exam schedule at the high school level,” Clayton Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said. “The adjusted time is not expected to have a negative effect on dismissal at the elementary or middle school levels.”

The district said it will return to a regular dismissal schedule for all grades when students return for the second semester Jan. 5.

