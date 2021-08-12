Clayton County giving residents more time to apply for rental assistance

Clayton County residents needing help with rental assistance will have more time to apply for funding now that the eviction moratorium has been extended to Oct. 3.
The south metro community has about $19 million to assist people requiring help paying rent, utilities and internet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent move to extend the moratorium on evictions means money residents can apply until October for funds in the Clayton County Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
But to seek assistance, applicants must be able to prove that they are delinquent on rent or other payments because of the impact of the coronavirus.
“The county recognizes that there is an overwhelming need for rental assistance and the ERAP is the response to that need,” Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford said in a statement. “Our goal is to assist as many families the funding will allow.”
For questions, contact the Clayton County Emergency Rental Assistance Program at 404-858-6147 or at erap@claytoncountyga.gov.