Clayton County District 1 candidate forum set for Saturday

The Clayton County Federation of Democratic Women will hold a candidate forum Saturday for those seeking to become the next representative of District 1 of the south metro Atlanta community.
The event, which is open to the public, will be held at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle of Praise Church in Jonesboro, 2450 Mount Zion Parkway. Participation will be in person and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed. It also will be streamed live on Facebook.
The District 1 seat became available after the May death of Clayton Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory after a long battle with ovarian cancer. A special election for the seat will be held on Sept. 21 with a run-off set for Oct. 19 if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote.
