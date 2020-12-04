Clayton County courts holding “good trouble” town hall

Clayton County Schools and the southside community’s solicitor-general’s office will host a town hall Friday focused on social justice.
The “Good Trouble Virtual Town Hall” will talk about issues of equality, health, criminalization of youth at 1 p.m. with Clayton high school students, school board member Benjamin Straker, Clayton Schools Deputy Superintendent Ralph Simpson and Solicitor-General Charles Brooks.
Brooks, a former teacher and graduate of Clayton County public schools, said the meeting is an opportunity for leaders to engage with young people.
“Teaching is my first love and I am excited to return to the classroom and have a real conversation without lecturing them,” Brooks said. “It is my hope that conversations from this event will jumpstart future opportunities to engage the youth and bridge the gap between the Office of the Solicitor-General and the community it serves.”