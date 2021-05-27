Clayton County Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory has died

Gregory, whose husband Willie Gregory is a helicopter pilot for Clayton County, has been on the commission since 2007 and was recently reelected to fourth term. The District 1 representative had a passion for youth and helped in the creation of the Clayton County Youth Commission, an organization that encourages young people to get involved in government policy, according to her bio on the commission website.

“We don’t want to wait until people turn 30 to try to get them to understand why local government is important,” she said, according to the bio. “We need to teach our young people the importance of policy making and how it affects their everyday life.”