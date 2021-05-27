Clayton County Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory has died

Clayton County Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory died Thursday morning after a long fight with ovarian cancer, the group’s chairman said.
Gregory died at home early Thursday morning, Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner confirmed.
“She lost her battle and will be deeply missed,” Turner said. “She was a champion for women to get checked for ovarian cancer.”
Gregory, whose husband Willie Gregory is a helicopter pilot for Clayton County, has been on the commission since 2007 and was recently reelected to fourth term. The District 1 representative had a passion for youth and helped in the creation of the Clayton County Youth Commission, an organization that encourages young people to get involved in government policy, according to her bio on the commission website.
“We don’t want to wait until people turn 30 to try to get them to understand why local government is important,” she said, according to the bio. “We need to teach our young people the importance of policy making and how it affects their everyday life.”
Fellow Commissioner Felicia Franklin said on Facebook that the county is heartbroken.
“The Clayton County family is heartbroken over the passing of our dear Clayton County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairwoman and District 1 Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory, an outstanding leader, faithful servant, and citizen,” Franklin wrote. “Commissioner Gregory fought the good fight giving her all to her family and constituents she wholeheartedly loved and served willingly and devotedly since 2007.
Story is developing.