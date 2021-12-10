Clayton County acquires new police cruisers in competitive market

Clayton County plans to purchased 21 new Chevrolet Tahoes to add to its police fleet.
The Clayton Commission approved the purchase, which will run about $801,000 with each vehicle costing $38,150, earlier this week in an emergency procurement.
The decision comes as law enforcement agencies across the nation have struggled to replace aging vehicles with new ones because of a global shortage of computer chips for cars and the nation’s jammed up supply chain.
“Due to a shortage in the automobile industry and the lack of availability of public safety vehicles, the police department required an emergency purchase to ensure the county maintains essential services to its citizens,” the county said in notes on the commission’s Tuesday agenda. “Funding is available through the 2021 SPLOST Bond Proceed Fund.”
The county said the emergency procurement is reserved for rare and extreme circumstances.
