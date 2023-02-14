BreakingNews
Nikki Haley announces presidential campaign, challenging Donald Trump
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clayton Commission’s Tuesday work session cancelled

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Clayton County Commission has cancelled its Tuesday work session for lack of a quorum, the government agency has said.

The meeting was set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, which also is Valentine’s Day. The five-member commission did not say why they could not reach a quorum and which members said they would be missing the meeting.

The Clayton Commission has been consistent in its meetings and rarely cancels a planned gathering. While individual commissioners sometimes are absent, they miss few meetings and will sometimes participate via teleconference if they cannot meet in person.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tyler Estep

Carr defends domestic terrorism charges for training center protesters1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MARTA drops rail plans for Atlanta’s Clifton Corridor
10h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Doraville police officer charged with concealing Gwinnett 16-year-old’s death
11h ago

Credit: AP

3 people killed at Michigan State University; gunman dead
4h ago

Credit: AP

3 people killed at Michigan State University; gunman dead
4h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

How an earlier primary could juice Georgia’s economy
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tyler Estep

Carr defends domestic terrorism charges for training center protesters
1h ago
Happy birthday, Georgia
CDC adds COVID vaccines to list of routine vaccines for kids and adults
Featured

MAP: Where to buy the best chocolate in metro Atlanta
Georgia judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
21h ago
IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top