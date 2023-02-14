Clayton Commission’s Tuesday work session cancelled

The Clayton County Commission has cancelled its Tuesday work session for lack of a quorum, the government agency has said.
The meeting was set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, which also is Valentine’s Day. The five-member commission did not say why they could not reach a quorum and which members said they would be missing the meeting.
The Clayton Commission has been consistent in its meetings and rarely cancels a planned gathering. While individual commissioners sometimes are absent, they miss few meetings and will sometimes participate via teleconference if they cannot meet in person.
