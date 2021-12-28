Clayton Commission to release study on county retention survey

Clayton County is expected to release the results of an employee retention survey on Tuesday, according to the Clayton Commission agenda.
During Tuesday’s work session, the county’s human resources department will detail findings from its “2021 Annual Stay Interview Survey,” which was launched Nov. 17.
The purpose of the survey is to “obtain and communicate data to maintain and develop a healthy, team-oriented environment in which our employees can thrive and be proud to be a part of,” according to the agenda.
Clayton conducts exit interviews for departing employees as well as 120-day new hire surveys, the county said. The annual surveys help the south metro Atlanta government in retaining employees.
“We value our employees, and want to hear from them,” the county’s human resources department said. “One of the goals of the stay interview survey is to increase retention, which can have a positive long-term impact on the budget.”
