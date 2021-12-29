Clayton Commission puts employee retention discussion on hold

The Clayton County Commission on Tuesday put on hold a planned discussion on employee retention.
Clayton County Human Resources Officer Pam Ambles requested the county’s annual Stay Interview Survey be moved to a future commission meeting, Commission Chairman Jeff Turner said. He did not give a reason for the decision.
The purpose of the survey is to “obtain and communicate data to maintain and develop a healthy, team-oriented environment in which our employees can thrive and be proud to be a part of,” according to the commission agenda.
Clayton conducts exit interviews for departing employees as well as 120-day new hire surveys, the county said. The annual surveys help the south metro Atlanta government in retaining employees.
About the Author