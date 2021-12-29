Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Clayton Commission puts employee retention discussion on hold

Clayton County on Tuesday put on hold an employee retention survey discussion. FILE PHOTO.
caption arrowCaption
Clayton County on Tuesday put on hold an employee retention survey discussion. FILE PHOTO.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

The Clayton County Commission on Tuesday put on hold a planned discussion on employee retention.

Clayton County Human Resources Officer Pam Ambles requested the county’s annual Stay Interview Survey be moved to a future commission meeting, Commission Chairman Jeff Turner said. He did not give a reason for the decision.

The purpose of the survey is to “obtain and communicate data to maintain and develop a healthy, team-oriented environment in which our employees can thrive and be proud to be a part of,” according to the commission agenda.

Clayton conducts exit interviews for departing employees as well as 120-day new hire surveys, the county said. The annual surveys help the south metro Atlanta government in retaining employees.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Small businesses, public safety received bulk of Cobb County’s CARES Act funds
3h ago
Omicron surge: Georgia to send National Guard to hospitals, test sites
15h ago
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Dec. 28)
18h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top