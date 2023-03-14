Clayton Commission chairman to deliver ‘State of the County’ address Wednesday

The event is set for 11 a.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park. The meeting comes as the county is at a bit of a crossroads, with its former sheriff Victor Hill expected be sentenced to prison on Tuesday and an upcoming special election to replace the lawman on March 21.

The county also is facing questions about an $800 million mixed-used development called The Roman that has been proposed for a dying shopping center in Lake City. After showing support for the proposal last year, commissioners are now questioning its viability because of missed deadlines for key benchmarks, such as securing permits and construction contracts.