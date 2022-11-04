Clayton County to demolish library, human services buildings this month

Clayton County says it will demolish two public buildings this month.
The first, the Jonesboro Public Library, was torn down this week after being closed in December 2020 due to maintenance and structural issues, the county said.
“We have gained consensus from the Clayton County Board of Commissioners to conduct ‘due diligence’ on the site to potentially erect a new library in the future,” Clayton County Operations Officer Chief Detrick Stanford in a statement Wednesday.
“The Board of Commissioners directed staff to identify a viable site once it was determined the old Jonesboro Library would be demolished,” he said. “Funding and timeline have not been determined at this time.”
The Clayton County Human Resources building, located at 120 Smith Street, will be demolished in the next couple of weeks. The county did not say why the Human Resources building is being torn down.
