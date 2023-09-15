Classes resume at mud-caked Clark Atlanta University

Classes have resumed Friday at Clark Atlanta University, where water surged through dorm buildings and students were forced to evacuate during Thursday’s deluge.

Multiple crews with Capital Restoration are actively pressure washing and cleaning mud-caked dorm buildings. In Holmes Hall, the entire basement level flooded, ripping walls apart and damaging dorm rooms and the laundry center.

Debris from the floodwater could be seen at least four feet up the wall.

