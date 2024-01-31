City of Atlanta announces launch of new affordable housing permitting process

A new permitting process for affordable housing projects in the city of Atlanta will launch during “Affordable Housing Week” in February.
The new permitting process is known as “Welcome H.O.M.E.,” which stands for “Housing Opportunity Moves for Everyone.”
“Whether you are a real estate developer, builder, architect, nonprofit or resident, mark your calendar for a week of informative programming around the City’s efforts to meet the ever-increasing demand for affordable housing in Atlanta,” the city said in a news release Tuesday.
Planned events during the week of Feb. 12-16 include information sessions, permit issuance for eligible applications, and pre-scheduled consultations with personalized feedback on existing applications or potential projects, the news release said.
Projects that are eligible for review include those that feature residential addition and alterations, residential and multi-family demolition, multi-family additions and miscellaneous site work projects that meet certain criteria.
“We will have dedicated staff on site to provide personalized project guidance and feedback and celebrate permits issued for projects in the pipeline,” said City Planning Commissioner Jahnee Prince.
The event will be held at City Hall. Planning Department and other city staff also will provide consultation for projects that are not immediately eligible for permitting.
Pre-registration for all Affordable Housing Week activities is required and open from Jan. 30, 2024, through Feb. 8, 2024, at https://forms.office.com/g/DhqDJbRB58. For those interested in plan review or project consultation, staff will confirm a time once registration closes.
To learn more about Affordable Housing week, visit: https://www.atlantaga.gov/government/departments/city-planning/office-of-housing-community-development/housing.
