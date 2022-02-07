City Council taking steps to reduce vacancies on Atlanta’s boards and commissions

In a presentation to the committee, Municipal Clerk Foris Webb said 37% of the 1,400 total positions are unfilled. He said that total isn’t as alarming as it may seem, in part because a higher vacancy rate is common following an election year and the start of a new term.

Responsibilities for appointments fall on elected leaders like the mayor, council president and individual councilmembers, as well as entities like Neighborhood Planning Units, local business groups or the school board.

Councilwoman Mary Norwood asked Webb to report back to the council with details on when each board last met, and how often they convene.

Logistical issues sometimes make it difficult to keep in touch with the nominees for various boards, Webb said, adding that the clerk’s office doesn’t have a designated point of contact for some of the groups.

“If there are ... entities that have not met for several years, that’s really important for us to know,” Norwood said.