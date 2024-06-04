Metro Atlanta

City Council OKs $17 million for affordable housing trust fund

Mayor Andre Dickens updates the city council about the city’s water failure during a council meeting at City Hall in Atlanta on Monday, June 3, 2024. The water crisis has reached its fourth day following the breakage of several pipes. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Mayor Andre Dickens updates the city council about the city’s water failure during a council meeting at City Hall in Atlanta on Monday, June 3, 2024. The water crisis has reached its fourth day following the breakage of several pipes. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By Matt Reynolds
1 hour ago

The budget Atlanta City Council unanimously approved Monday includes $17 million for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund to help low-income people get into safe and affordable housing.

Atlanta’s water crisis largely overshadowed the items on the council’s agenda. But in a surprise visit to council chambers to update members, Mayor Andre Dickens commended them for passing his $2.75 billion budget proposal for the Fiscal Year 2025.

“This budget represents our shared vision for Atlanta, as well as our hopes of a city of opportunity for all,” he said. “Thanks to your partnership, we were able to continue our investments in our people, our employees, our public safety, our affordable housing, and our infrastructure.”

In a letter to the council in May, Dickens said the $17 million in funding would go toward the Housing Help Center which opened in 2023, and offers resources to help people rent and buy homes.

Dickens cited the city’s efforts to build and maintain new housing including a development at Two Peachstreet which would turn vacant office space into affordable housing in proximity to jobs and transit. The city and its economic development arm Invest Atlanta are transforming the skyscraper and adjacent property on Marietta Street into a mixed-use project.

“We have aggressively pursued both new construction and retrofits on city-owned and privately held land and buildings,” he wrote.

Atlanta City Council passed legislation in July 2023 to fully fund the affordable housing trust fund for the first time since it was created in 2021. The city approved the measure to transfer an additional $3.5 million from the general fund for the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

Three years ago, the city approved legislation to create recurring local funding for the affordable housing trust fund, earmarking 2% of the City of Atlanta general fund budget to be phased in over three years.

The legislation called for 1% of the general fund budget for Fiscal Year 2023, 1.5% for Fiscal Year 2024, and 2% for the Fiscal Year 2025. The fund received $7 million for FY23 and $11.5 million in FY24, according to Atlanta Civic Circle.

Dickens wants to build or preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2030. The city hopes to reach that goal using $300 million of public and private investment.

About the Author

Follow Matt Reynolds on twitter

Matt Reynolds is a housing reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's local government team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: BRAVO

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann avoid foreclosure again1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Plan to demolish and rebuild historic Galloway School in Atlanta building fuels debate

Credit: Combined photos

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear the Fani Willis appeal
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Renovations light way to next chapter for Tybee Island lighthouse

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Renovations light way to next chapter for Tybee Island lighthouse

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Three things Atlanta United’s interim manager Rob Valentino must do
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

Mayor at Midtown water repair site: ‘So ready for this to be over’
56m ago
Gwinnett County sends proposed transit sales tax to November ballot
1h ago
General Mills sued by Black staff at Covington cereal factory
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Combined photos

Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis
2h ago
OPINION
Atlanta’s ‘communications’ mayor slips on some wet pavement
Fighting bird flu: The vaccine problem with chickens and eggs