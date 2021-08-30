ajc logo
Chris Tucker hosting celebrity golf tournament Monday in Stockbridge

The 6th Annual Chris Tucker Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament is coming to Stockbridge on Monday.
Credit: RYON HORN/AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Actor Chris Tucker is hosting a celebrity golf tournament Monday in Stockbridge to raise money for his foundation.

Participants expected at the event to be held at Eagle’s Landing Golf Course include Brian McKnight, Ja Rule, Julius Erving, Otis Nixon and Marcus Allen.

The annual event will raise funds for important programs supporting children and education in the Atlanta community, organizers of the tournament said.

