Chris Tucker hosting celebrity golf tournament Monday in Stockbridge

Actor Chris Tucker is hosting a celebrity golf tournament Monday in Stockbridge to raise money for his foundation.
Participants expected at the event to be held at Eagle’s Landing Golf Course include Brian McKnight, Ja Rule, Julius Erving, Otis Nixon and Marcus Allen.
The annual event will raise funds for important programs supporting children and education in the Atlanta community, organizers of the tournament said.
