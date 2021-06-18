Chris Minor, Gwinnett native, is county’s first Black parks director

Gwinnett County has a new parks director, the first Black person to have the role.
Chris Minor is the new director of the Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation Division. Minor, a Gwinnett native, has worked for the county since 2013.
“I’m honored to be able to hold this position. The historical context of it is not lost on me, but it’s not something I dwell on,” he said in a statement. “I want to be a good parks and recreation director, regardless of the color of my skin. I am here to serve all people.”
Minor grew up playing football at Cemetery Field and his family participated in the county schools’ free and reduced lunch program when he was a child. In 2019, he was part of the team that started a summer meals program. Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, that initiative served more than 388,0000 meals to families in need.
Minor became deputy director of recreation in 2017.
His priorities include implementing a new master plan to ensure parks meet residents’ needs and are equitable and inclusive.