Chris Minor, Gwinnett native, is county’s first Black parks director

Chris Minor is the new director of the Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation Division. Minor, a Gwinnett native, has worked for the county since 2013.

“I’m honored to be able to hold this position. The historical context of it is not lost on me, but it’s not something I dwell on,” he said in a statement. “I want to be a good parks and recreation director, regardless of the color of my skin. I am here to serve all people.”