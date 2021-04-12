Children’s book on Instagram famous K-9 Mattis is Amazon bestseller

A new children’s book on retired Alpharetta police K-9 Mattis is ranked no. 28 on Amazon’s top 100 books list.
Fame continues to grow for the beloved German Shepherd who has more the 200,000 Instagram followers.
“My Dog Mattis” by Sgt. Mark Tappan and Libby Hempen is listed among Amazon’s bestselling books. The book on Mattis’ bond with Tappan and the K-9′s rise to celebrity during nearly six years of service with the Alpharetta Police Department was published Thursday.
In addition to ranking no. 28 on the online retailer’s top 100 books list, Mattis’ story has reached no. 1 in Amazon subcategories. Monday, the book was in the top spot in Children’s Mystery, Detective and Spy, Children’s Law & Crime Books and Children’s Biographies.
Tappan said he hopes to start book signings and speaking engagements with Mattis, as work permits him to. “I’ll talk about how he brings people together and bridges gaps, and the power that a dog has to do that,” Tappan said.
While in service, Mattis assisted police with more than 200 arrests and he and Tappan raised over $200,000 for charities, police said.
In 2020, he appeared on A&E’s “America’s Top Dog” and has been featured on such TV programs as “Entertainment Tonight” and “Good Morning America.”
Mattis retired in March and lives at home with Tappan who was his only handler while in police service. Tappan said his K-9′s retirement has been an adjustment for both of them.
“When I get ready to go to work, he runs to his harness and then puts his head on my leg like, ‘Why aren’t you taking me with you,’” Tappan said. “And there are times throughout the day that I expect him to be there.”
Credit: Rebecca Wright