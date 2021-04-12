Children’s book on Instagram famous K-9 Mattis is Amazon bestseller

Tappan said he hopes to start book signings and speaking engagements with Mattis, as work permits him to. “I’ll talk about how he brings people together and bridges gaps, and the power that a dog has to do that,” Tappan said.

While in service, Mattis assisted police with more than 200 arrests and he and Tappan raised over $200,000 for charities, police said.

In 2020, he appeared on A&E’s “America’s Top Dog” and has been featured on such TV programs as “Entertainment Tonight” and “Good Morning America.”

Mattis retired in March and lives at home with Tappan who was his only handler while in police service. Tappan said his K-9′s retirement has been an adjustment for both of them.

“When I get ready to go to work, he runs to his harness and then puts his head on my leg like, ‘Why aren’t you taking me with you,’” Tappan said. “And there are times throughout the day that I expect him to be there.”