Chicken Salad Chick opening new Gwinnett location

Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in the classic combination of chicken and mayonnaise, is opening its first Gwinnett County location next week. The new location at Scenic Highway will be the chain’s 15th in metro Atlanta and 32nd in Georgia, according to a press release.

The grand opening will be held Dec. 8, with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. and doors officially opening at 10 a.m. The first 100 customers on opening day will get one free large Quick Chick meal a month for the next year. One of those 100 people will get a free meal every week for a year. Guests can show up starting at 7 a.m. Everyone else who buys a meal that day or likes the location’s Facebook page will also be entered into a raffle to win free chicken salad for a year.