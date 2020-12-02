Calls for transparency leads Sandy Springs to acquire more police body cams

Higher ranking personnel who seldom go on patrol don’t usually wear body cameras, Deputy Chief Keith Zgonc said during a City Council meeting Tuesday. However, the national call for increased transparency after a summer of social unrest over police violence moved the department to ask for 40 new body cameras, he said. All sworn officers are to be suited with them.

Council members approved a $2.2 million purchase over a five-year period for the new body cameras and improved tasers from Axon Enterprises Inc. The purchase will upgrade an existing contract with the company.