Braselton seeks public input on future development rules

Located on the border of Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties, the town will host a community workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. on May 5 in the Braselton Community Room at 5040 Hwy 53.

Braselton residents will be able to give suggestions and learn more about the revision process from town officials and planning consultant TSW, which the town is paying about $150,000 to retool the code.