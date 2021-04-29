Braselton seeks public input on future development rules

Braselton is asking for public input to shape its new development rules, a long-awaited update to help prepare for expected growth.
Located on the border of Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties, the town will host a community workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. on May 5 in the Braselton Community Room at 5040 Hwy 53.
Braselton residents will be able to give suggestions and learn more about the revision process from town officials and planning consultant TSW, which the town is paying about $150,000 to retool the code.
The development code works as a guidebook, dictating where developers may construct homes, businesses and other facilities. It also determines the appearance, density and size of development. Braselton hasn’t fully updated its code in nearly 20 years.
The consultant plans to deliver a revised code to the town council by the end of the year, following feedback from the community workshop and public forums held in the past. TSW has created a website with more information about the update: https://www.braseltondevelopmentcodeupdate.com/.