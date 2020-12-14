Braselton mayor recovering from COVID-19, urges residents to take virus seriously

Orr told his story in a Facebook post on the city’s page. He first felt symptoms of the disease while on a business trip in Knoxville, Tennessee in late October. A few days after arriving home, he developed a fever. When his fever it reached more than 104 degrees, he went to the emergency room at North Georgia Hospital. Doctors found small blood clots in Orr’s lungs, and told him they were caused by COVID-19. He was released from the hospital the same day. Six days after the fever began, Orr’s temperature returned to normal and he began to recover.

Orr said he’s mostly recovered, but is still sometimes unable to taste, or tastes only an “overwhelming taste of smoke.” Loss of the senses of smell and taste are a symptom of COVID-19.