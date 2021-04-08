Boutique cinema coming to The Battery Atlanta

Silverspot Cinema, a company that specializes in theaters that pair fine dining with a high-tech viewing experience, has announced that it will open a seventh location in May at The Battery Atlanta, the mixed-use development next to the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park.
The company has theaters in Florida, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Ohio.
The 50,000-square-foot, two-story Sliverspot Cinema at Cobb County’s Battery will feature 10 auditoriums with fully reclining seats and high-contrast, laser projectors.
In a press release, Silverspot said that it will adhere to CDC and local government guidelines when it opens, including blocking two seats to the left and two seats to the right of each party to allow more than 7 feet of distance.