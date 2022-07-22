Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard

The fighting on July 22 didn’t end with a definitive victory so much as a siege, with Union Gen. William T. Sherman’s men surrounding Atlanta for weeks afterward.

The Confederates were able to hang on until the end of August, when Sherman captured the last rail line out of town -- the one connecting Atlanta with Macon.

With their last chances to be resupplied cut off, Confederate troops under Gen. John B. Hood then pulled out of the city.

Once Atlanta was captured, the stage was set for one of the most critical moments in the city’s history: Sherman had the city burned in November 1864, and he and his troops embarked on their march toward Savannah, which Sherman famously would present to President Abraham Lincoln as a Christmas present.