Audit reveals Atlanta road and infrastructure projects underfunded due to misspending

In response to the audit, Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Josh Rowan called the review a fair assessment, but had that he had already reduced administrative cost significantly.

“However, from April 2019 to present, the program overhead has been reduced approximately 40%,” he said. "The Renew program recently won a national American Council of Engineering Companies award for its efforts to reduce overhead through a data-driven management approach, and we are proud of how much has been accomplished.”

Voters approved the bonds in 2015. The next year, they also approve a special .4 percent “TSPLOST” special sales tax.

The bonds and sales tax, along with other funds, where supposed to pay for a backlog of $1 billion of transportation and other facility projects.

But by 2019, the city was forced to reduce the number of funded projects by roughly half. Overestimated sales tax figures and projects deemed wasteful — such as the Northside Drive Pedestrian Bridge to the Mercedes Benz Stadium — were partly blamed.