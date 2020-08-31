Attorneys for family of woman killed by police to host town hall

A Johns Creek spokesperson said officials couldn’t comment on the event due to the pending federal lawsuit filed against the city in April.

Singh said the Said family is accusing Johns Creek police of using excessive force when they approached Shukri while she was walking along a sidewalk.

In June, City Manager Ed Densmore said officers respond to several calls a day involving someone with a mental health issue. Situations with a person who is armed, or not on medication, can be fast-changing, he added.

Densmore, who served as police chief before his current position, said that more training is always beneficial. “It can’t all fall on law enforcement,” he said in June. “Not every situation can be de-escalated.”

Shukri was a Somolia-born U.S. citizen according to the lawsuit. Singh said Shukri was having a mental episode when she left home the morning of her death. Shukri’s sister Aisha Hussein called for police hoping they would take her to the hospital. Hussein told the 911 operator that her sister might have knife, Singh said.

Previous Johns Creek police statements said officers saw Shukri walking and tried to stop her through conversation, Taser and foam bullets. She was then shot five times after police said she refused to drop a knife.

Singh said Hussein is upset by the lack of options she had to help her sister that day.

“It’s our position that (the officers) did not feel threatened and that is something they felt a need to say to secure their immunity,” Singh said.

Register for the virtual town hall through Eventbrite.