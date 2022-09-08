ajc logo
Atlanta’s police and firefighters can get into the Georgia Aquarium for free this month

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The city of Atlanta’s public safety personnel and their families can get free admission to the Georgia Aquarium for the rest of September, Mayor Andre Dickens’ office announced Wednesday.

Police officers, firefighters, corrections workers and 911 call center operators can all take advantage of the deal, which was worked out through a partnership between the city and the aquarium.

“Day and night, rain or shine, our public safety officials work to keep us safe, and we recognize the sacrifices that both they and their families make. This free access to Georgia Aquarium is one small way we can thank them for their dedication to our communities,” Dickens said in a statement, thanking aquarium officials for partnering with his office.

General admission tickets to the aquarium currently cost $45 at the door for adults.

“We provide our guests with the opportunity to experience the tranquility of water and the beauty of aquatic animals,” Georgia Aquarium President and CEO Brian Davis said. “Our hope is through the mayor’s program, that sworn employees and their families can do just that as they have given so much back to the communities they serve.”

The public safety professionals, which total over 2,000 employees, can show their employee ID at the aquarium’s ticket booths to get access.

No city funds are expected to go into the initiative.

J.D. is a local news reporter covering intown Atlanta and Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

