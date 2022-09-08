Atlanta’s police and firefighters can get into the Georgia Aquarium for free this month

Police officers, firefighters, corrections workers and 911 call center operators can all take advantage of the deal, which was worked out through a partnership between the city and the aquarium.

“Day and night, rain or shine, our public safety officials work to keep us safe, and we recognize the sacrifices that both they and their families make. This free access to Georgia Aquarium is one small way we can thank them for their dedication to our communities,” Dickens said in a statement, thanking aquarium officials for partnering with his office.