Atlanta’s $22 million in federal COVID housing assistance cut in half

To ensure that the rest of the money is spent by the deadline, the money is being shifted to cover city expenses, such as hazard pay for city employees who have been most exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Milton J. Little Jr., president and CEO of The United Way of Greater Atlanta, told the committee on Tuesday that the eviction moratorium from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave some people the false sense that their rent was being forgiven.

“It helped slow down the urgency that people had to make good on their debt obligation,” he said.

The city contracted with the United Way to administer the funds.

Little said that more than half of the people who applied for the housing support lived outside the city limits. He also said that people who may have qualified for the money couldn’t provide copies of their lease agreements or prove that they couldn’t pay for their housing because of COVID-19.

“It’s really unfortunate that we find ourselves where we are in terms of how we have to move such a significant amount of money given how great we know the need is,” Community Development and Human Resources Committee Chairman Matt Westmoreland said.