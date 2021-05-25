ajc logo
Atlanta Speedway Airport breaking ground on new terminal

Henry leaders on Tuesday will break ground on a terminal replacement for the Atlanta Speedway Airport, the former Henry County Airport. (PHOTO: ATLANTA SPEEDWAY AIRPORT)
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Henry County leaders will break ground Tuesday on a replacement terminal for the Atlanta Speedway Airport.

The facility, formerly known as both the Henry County Airport and Tara Field, is replacing the current structure with a new 4,500-square-foot building. It will include a covered drop-off, large lobby area with service counter, conference and break rooms, pilot’s lounge, outdoor covered patio and staff offices.

Work began on the $2.3 million project a couple of weeks ago, but leader will officially break ground at 10:30 a.m. The terminal building is estimated to be completed by March 2022 and improvements to the ramp area will be finished by June 2022.

